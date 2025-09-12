Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $376,000 Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEXFree Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in IDEX were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 970.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $164.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.36 and its 200-day moving average is $176.27. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IEX. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.71.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

