Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stock Position Increased by Ridgepath Capital Management LLC

Ridgepath Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 466.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.9% of Ridgepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $190.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $190.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.