Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 101,393 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,393 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 1.1% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4%

MDLZ stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $75.98.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.