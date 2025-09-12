Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 710,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,288 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $221,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,993,689,000 after acquiring an additional 239,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in McDonald’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after buying an additional 1,344,954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,447,000 after buying an additional 97,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,606,354,000 after buying an additional 123,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,019,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,454,963,000 after purchasing an additional 504,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $308.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

