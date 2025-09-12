Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 1,885 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,814,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,736,000 after buying an additional 639,799 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,785,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,299,000 after buying an additional 288,792 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,759,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,041,000 after buying an additional 110,865 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $640,333,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 1.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Zacks Research raised Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $73.04 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

