UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Sells 616,052 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,676,508 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 616,052 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $212,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

