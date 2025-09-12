UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,213 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 0.51% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $205,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 204.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 285.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

