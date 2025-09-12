UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Has $187.75 Million Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 910,050 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $187,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $337.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.47. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $225.28 and a one year high of $353.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,925.44. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

