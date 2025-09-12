Woodline Partners LP Takes $10.70 Million Position in Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 341,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,703,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Warner Music Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 39.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

