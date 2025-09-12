UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Has $190.42 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 101.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,840 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Manhattan Associates worth $190,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 107.3% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 70.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 42.5% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 126.6% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,757.71. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $8,296,645.56. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,212,673.84. The trade was a 18.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $219.26 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $312.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The firm had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

