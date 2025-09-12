Woodline Partners LP Increases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,882 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.36% of Peloton Interactive worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,680 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $3,160,000. Panoramic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Panoramic Capital LLC now owns 190,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3,132.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 32,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $272,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 177,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,117. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 185,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $1,564,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 346,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,824.70. The trade was a 34.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $7.65 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $606.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

