Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Purchased by UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,751 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Cincinnati Financial worth $171,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,392.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 327,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,423,000 after purchasing an additional 318,413 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.95.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

