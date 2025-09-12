UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Has $184.69 Million Stake in Yum China $YUMC

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,547,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Yum China worth $184,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4,915.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Yum China Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of Yum China stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Yum China has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15.
Yum China Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.
About Yum China
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.
