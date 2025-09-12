UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,661 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $207,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.41.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $144.17 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.32 and a 52 week high of $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.69%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

