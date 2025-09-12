OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS Shares Bought by UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 161.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,882 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 5.23% of OSI Systems worth $170,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $234,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $445,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $4,752,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 12.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 334,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,974,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $395,625.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,413.24. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSIS opened at $239.55 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.84 and a 12 month high of $241.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

