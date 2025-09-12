Woodline Partners LP Acquires 24,486 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.17% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $4,316,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,888,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Zacks Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $771,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 429,973 shares in the company, valued at $55,303,127.26. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2%

JAZZ stock opened at $128.46 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day moving average is $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.