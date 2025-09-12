Woodline Partners LP Buys 3,413 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Hologic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hologic by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 5.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.5% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $66.38 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

