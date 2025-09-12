Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 10,038 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,706 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 125,414 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 577,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 147,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 450,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 169,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SXC opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $658.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.07. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.43%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

