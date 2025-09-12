Woodline Partners LP Invests $10.23 Million in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. $MAZE

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 929,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 2.12% of Maze Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $125,000.

Get Maze Therapeutics alerts:

Maze Therapeutics Price Performance

MAZE stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maze Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MAZE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Maze Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maze Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maze Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maze Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.