Woodline Partners LP Has $11.15 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.84.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $307.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $864.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.59 and a 200-day moving average of $189.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

