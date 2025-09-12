Woodline Partners LP Reduces Position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. $TRVI

Woodline Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,057,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154,785 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $12,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of TRVI opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.71. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRVI. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

