UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Acquires 2,597,714 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,830,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597,714 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $223,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 286,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Santander upgraded NU to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

