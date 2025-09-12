Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. $HOPE

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.36% of Hope Bancorp worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 43.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,201,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,934,000 after buying an additional 1,877,820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,749,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,783,000 after buying an additional 196,172 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,986,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 24,465 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 147.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 292,994 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $38,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,135.82. This trade represents a 12.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Hope Bancorp

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

