Empowered Funds LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,094 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

