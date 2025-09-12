Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after buying an additional 54,914 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $2,120,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,451.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,232,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average is $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

