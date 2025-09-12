240,268 Shares in Seadrill Limited $SDRL Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 240,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Seadrill as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Seadrill by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 197,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 42,939 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seadrill in the first quarter valued at about $10,390,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seadrill by 333.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 219,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 169,014 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seadrill in the first quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Seadrill by 22.5% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,200,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,013,000 after buying an additional 771,366 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SEB Equity Research set a $33.00 target price on shares of Seadrill in a report on Monday, September 1st. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Seadrill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Seadrill from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Seadrill to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seadrill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Seadrill Stock Up 3.6%

SDRL stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.62. Seadrill Limited has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.73 million. Seadrill had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 1.58%. Equities analysts expect that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seadrill Profile

(Free Report)

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

See Also

