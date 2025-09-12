United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in InterDigital by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in InterDigital by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in InterDigital by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $324.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.50. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $131.29 and a one year high of $325.82.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $3.75. The company had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. InterDigital’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total value of $261,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,520,855.66. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total transaction of $127,273.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,414.40. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,930 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

