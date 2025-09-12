United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 9,117 Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,117 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,973 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 820,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,363,000 after buying an additional 548,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,199,000 after buying an additional 359,568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 394,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,437,000 after buying an additional 314,576 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $14,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,273.20. The trade was a 2.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,344.80. The trade was a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%.The company had revenue of $592.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

