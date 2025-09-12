United Services Automobile Association Invests $408,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 459.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $63.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.22. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%.The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $404,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,454.60. This trade represents a 28.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $341,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,956.75. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,306 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

