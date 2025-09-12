2,504 Shares in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 330,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,350,497.65. This trade represents a 31.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $153.80 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $203.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.67.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%.The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

