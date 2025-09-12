MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Major Shareholder Sells $421,931.70 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $421,931.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,002,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,524,061.06. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 45,986 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $6,029,684.32.

On Friday, September 5th, Susan Ocampo sold 113,275 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $14,885,467.75.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $131.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.91. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $113,936,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $41,744,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5,891.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after buying an additional 243,271 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $23,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 52.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,113,000 after buying an additional 215,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

