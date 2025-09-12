Insider Buying: Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) Director Russell Girling acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.48 per share, with a total value of C$534,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,406,555. This trade represents a 28.57% increase in their position.

TSE SU opened at C$58.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.21. The company has a market cap of C$70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.83. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$43.59 and a 1 year high of C$58.71.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.67.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

