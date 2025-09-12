ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Up 3,350.0% in August

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,900 shares, an increase of 3,350.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Up 1.2%

OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $305.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.19. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $219.73 and a 12 month high of $349.44.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $4.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 267.0%. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.73. ANTA Sports Products’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.