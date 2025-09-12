Christopher Joyce Sells 30,939 Shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Joyce sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,708.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 343,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,344.72. The trade was a 8.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 0.6%
ALHC opened at $16.35 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
