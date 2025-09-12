Christopher Joyce Sells 30,939 Shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Joyce sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,708.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 343,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,344.72. The trade was a 8.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 0.6%

ALHC opened at $16.35 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.