BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in August

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 83,700 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.0 days.
BICO Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CLLKF opened at C$2.56 on Friday. BICO Group AB has a one year low of C$2.56 and a one year high of C$5.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.54.
BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile
