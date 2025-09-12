Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Rises By 2,325.0%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,700 shares, an increase of 2,325.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Trading Down 0.2%
OTCMKTS JUGRF opened at $0.85 on Friday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Juggernaut Exploration
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.