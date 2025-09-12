Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Rises By 2,325.0%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,700 shares, an increase of 2,325.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Trading Down 0.2%

OTCMKTS JUGRF opened at $0.85 on Friday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Get Juggernaut Exploration alerts:

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.