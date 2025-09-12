GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX) Short Interest Update

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,800 shares, a growth of 4,350.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GPO Plus Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of GPOX stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. GPO Plus has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

Get GPO Plus alerts:

GPO Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

GPO Plus, Inc organizes, promotes, and operates industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. The company offers HealthGPO, a group purchasing organization for the healthcare industry; cbdGPO a group purchasing organization for the hemp industry; and DISTRO+, a group purchasing organization for specialty retailers and wholesalers.

Receive News & Ratings for GPO Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GPO Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.