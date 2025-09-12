Timothy Rolph Sells 12,500 Shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $552,125.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 167,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,381,867.08. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Rolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 5th, Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $616,250.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $638,625.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Timothy Rolph sold 1,129 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $61,914.36.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of -0.24. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

AKRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

