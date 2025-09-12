Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.68. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 26,615 shares changing hands.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 8.74%.The firm had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0217 per share. This represents a yield of 569.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

