Empowered Funds LLC Sells 103,496 Shares of Forestar Group Inc $FOR

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 103,496 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.45% of Forestar Group worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOR stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $34.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.13). Forestar Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Forestar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

