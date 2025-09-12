Empowered Funds LLC Buys 1,113 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Intuit by 69,701.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,348,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $785,564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Intuit by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,765,000 after acquiring an additional 771,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuit by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $660.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $728.22 and its 200-day moving average is $682.44. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.