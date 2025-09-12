Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.56% of Delek US worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Delek US by 96.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Delek US by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 528,400 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,728,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1,548.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $208,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,116.56. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Price Performance

DK stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.36. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Delek US’s payout ratio is -8.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Delek US from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Delek US from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

