Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 110,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V2X by 4,066.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of V2X by 239.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of V2X by 3,403.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at V2X

V2X (NYSE:VVX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. V2X had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. V2X's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V2X news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,700,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,000,050. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price target on shares of V2X and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

About V2X

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

