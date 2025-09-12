Empowered Funds LLC Buys 12,033 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,219 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in TJX Companies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 163,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Investment Co bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,620,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

TJX opened at $140.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

