Empowered Funds LLC Raises Holdings in RPC, Inc. $RES

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 947,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,014 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 134,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in RPC by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 281,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RPC by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RPC Price Performance

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

RPC Dividend Announcement

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). RPC had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $420.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. RPC’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RES shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPC has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.69.

RPC Profile

(Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

