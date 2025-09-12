Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 80,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after buying an additional 48,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 52,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.83.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $169.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.65. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $181.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.03.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 465.13%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.