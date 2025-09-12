77,934 Shares in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF $EDV Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2,272.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $69.50 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

