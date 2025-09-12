Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,063 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 27,677 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 34,656 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 266,662 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $53,748,000 after buying an additional 94,288 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $230.68 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital set a $215.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DKS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 1,026 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total value of $208,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,286.50. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,962.25. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,923 over the last ninety days. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.