MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $271,000 in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Moderna by 53.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 target price on Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Moderna from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.93. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $75.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.33) earnings per share. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

