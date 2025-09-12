Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes $239,000 Position in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,167,000 after acquiring an additional 582,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Okta by 325.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,786 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,982,000 after buying an additional 100,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $199,918,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,567,360. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 7,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,700. This represents a 56.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Okta
Okta Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $91.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.98. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.19, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Okta
Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Okta
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.